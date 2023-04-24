Why Was Jeremy White Arrested? 18-Month-old Lowa Toddler William Moore-Groves’ 2021 Explained!

We are sharing very hurtful news about a piece of 18-month-old baby news. This went viral on the internet. The news is that After a 16-month investigation, a man was arrested to cause of death a baby. An 18-month-old baby named William Moore-Groves died on December 2021. This incident happened in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. According to the reports, after, 16-month of investigation suspect was caught. He is now under police custody. The suspect who did this type of heinous act was arrested on Friday, April 7. There are many questions are raised after the arrest of that suspect. Why he did? What was his bond with that baby? If you want to know more about this news so, read the full article in detail.

A man named Jeremy White has been charged with child endangerment causing death. According to the police reports, Jeremy White was caught in Roseville, California. As per KCCI Des Moines 8 reports, in April 2022 a search warrant was filed. As per the search warrant, baby Moore-Grove’s mother and Jeremy White were dating each other. Further, it was said that White was the only person who was present with the child at the time of the baby’s death. He was present with the baby in the house on Sugarberry Lane in Pleasant Hill on the day he died. Further, he has been held in the Placer County Jail.

Why Was Jeremy White Arrested?

According to the reports, on December 11, 2021, at a house on Sugarberry Lane in Pleasant Hill, Iowa Jeremy White was present with that baby. Further, according to the Des Moines Register reports, William Moore-Groves’s mother was with him in the morning and on that day maximum at 2:55 pm, she was working at home. According to the sources, Jeremy White reveals that when he was present at the child’s home, he was sitting in the family room. After, sometimes he heard a sound from the baby’s room. After hearing a sound he rushed to the baby’s room. The baby’s face was down on the floor. Further, he added that the baby fall from bed during the nap.

Also, he did a “finger sweep” in the baby’s mouth. Moreover, he recognized that the baby having a problem breathing. Before the stop breathing child, the child did unstopped vomiting. after all of that, White called the baby’s mother. The baby was rushed to UnityPoint Methodist Hospital. But at the hospital, Baby has been declared dead. According to the KCCI reports, the got injuries on the back of his head. There were very tough times for the baby’s parents. On that baby’s father said ” I want justice for my son. I want the truth to come out. If we get any other important information regarding this news, we will post it on the same site.