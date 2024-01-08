CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Why Was Jill Price Arrested? Woman Held in Custody for Allegedly Assaulting Paramedics

1 day ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the arrest of a woman named Jill Price. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 41-year-old Bancroft woman named Jill Price is currently in custody, facing charges related to alleged assaults on paramedics and a healthcare professional. She awaits a court appearance for the criminal charges. Recently, Jill Price, a 41-year-old from Bancroft, faced charges for alleged assaults on paramedics. Subsequently, she is accused of assaulting a healthcare professional at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital.

Why Was Jill Price Arrested

The charges against her include uttering threats, assault with a weapon, intimidation affecting health services, and mischief under $5,000. Currently in custody, Jill Price is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 4, 2024, to address these criminal charges, raising questions about her actions and legal consequences. A 41-year-old woman named Jill Price from Bancroft is currently facing charges for alleged assaults on paramedics and a healthcare professional. Residing in Bancroft, Ontario, she gained notoriety for being charged with uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon, and intimidation concerning health services.

Why Was Jill Price Arrested?

Additional details revealed that a healthcare professional at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital was assaulted, and damage occurred within the hospital. Jill Price, a 41-year-old Bancroft resident, faced additional charges of assault and mischief under $5,000. The Ontario Provincial Police’s Bancroft Detachment made the arrest in response to a call for assistance from Paramedic services. On January 2, 2024, just after 6:30 p.m., Bancroft OPP members were dispatched to a Bancroft residence where two paramedics had been assaulted. Following the investigation, police arrested an adult in connection with the incident. Jill Price is presently in custody, awaiting legal proceedings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. Jill Price, a 41-year-old Bancroft resident, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting paramedics and a healthcare professional.

Initially charged for assaulting two paramedics at her residence, she now faces accusations of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and intimidation related to health services. Additional charges arose from an incident at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital, including assault and mischief under $5,000. Currently in custody, Jill Price’s charges stem from a January 2, 2024, incident reported to Bancroft OPP involving assaults on paramedics. The charges encompass allegations of threats, assaults, and interference with health professionals. The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville to address these criminal charges.

