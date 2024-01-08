Why Was Jill Price Arrested? Woman Held in Custody for Allegedly Assaulting Paramedics

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the arrest of a woman named Jill Price. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 41-year-old Bancroft woman named Jill Price is currently in custody, facing charges related to alleged assaults on paramedics and a healthcare professional. She awaits a court appearance for the criminal charges. Recently, Jill Price, a 41-year-old from Bancroft, faced charges for alleged assaults on paramedics. Subsequently, she is accused of assaulting a healthcare professional at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital.

Why Was Jill Price Arrested?

