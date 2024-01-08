CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Why Was Jill Price Arrested? Woman Held in Custody for Allegedly Assaulting Paramedics

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the arrest of a woman named Jill Price. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 41-year-old Bancroft woman named Jill Price is currently in custody, facing charges related to alleged assaults on paramedics and a healthcare professional. She awaits a court appearance for the criminal charges. Recently, Jill Price, a 41-year-old from Bancroft, faced charges for alleged assaults on paramedics. Subsequently, she is accused of assaulting a healthcare professional at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital.

Why Was Jill Price Arrested

The charges against her include uttering threats, assault with a weapon, intimidation affecting health services, and mischief under $5,000. Currently in custody, Jill Price is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 4, 2024, to address these criminal charges, raising questions about her actions and legal consequences. A 41-year-old woman named Jill Price from Bancroft is currently facing charges for alleged assaults on paramedics and a healthcare professional. Residing in Bancroft, Ontario, she gained notoriety for being charged with uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon, and intimidation concerning health services.

Why Was Jill Price Arrested?

Additional details revealed that a healthcare professional at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital was assaulted, and damage occurred within the hospital. Jill Price, a 41-year-old Bancroft resident, faced additional charges of assault and mischief under $5,000. The Ontario Provincial Police’s Bancroft Detachment made the arrest in response to a call for assistance from Paramedic services. On January 2, 2024, just after 6:30 p.m., Bancroft OPP members were dispatched to a Bancroft residence where two paramedics had been assaulted. Following the investigation, police arrested an adult in connection with the incident. Jill Price is presently in custody, awaiting legal proceedings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. Jill Price, a 41-year-old Bancroft resident, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting paramedics and a healthcare professional.

Initially charged for assaulting two paramedics at her residence, she now faces accusations of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and intimidation related to health services. Additional charges arose from an incident at Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital, including assault and mischief under $5,000. Currently in custody, Jill Price’s charges stem from a January 2, 2024, incident reported to Bancroft OPP involving assaults on paramedics. The charges encompass allegations of threats, assaults, and interference with health professionals. The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville to address these criminal charges.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

fda approved natural male enhancement pills goliath male enhancer reviews how long does libido max last best fast erection pills over the counter sex pills which are like viagra can you take 2 viagra pills in 24 hours does garlic help premature ejaculation drugs for erectile dysfunction list how to use appetite suppressants are there any weight loss gummies that work can you take diet pills while on thyroid medicine what are the ingredients in keto acv gummies french fat burning pill what is the benefits of apple cider vinegar gummies canadian pharmacy online diet pills how much weight can i lose in 9 days natural diet pills no caffeine rapid result keto gummies reviews are slimming gummies safe how many squats a day to lose weight fast can i take a half dose of wegovy over the counter pills to get rid of belly fat can you use wegovy for diabetes tips for taking diet pills dr oz newest fat burner pill saxenda not suppressing appetite greenland fields cbd gummies cbd for children what are the benefits cbd gummies zum abnehmen sugar and kush cbd gummies review apex cbd gummies delta 8 and delta 9 gummies withdrawal symptoms from thc gummies cativa cbd gummies full send canna gummy 500mg thc cbd pineapple express meds gummies does shopify allow cbd products does smoking cbd make you sleep rubino role of anxiety behavior cbd nootropic technologies cbd tech gummies