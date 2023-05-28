Why Was Jiwa Kabur Arrested? Where Is She Now Jail or Prison? Case Update

Today we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. This is very shocking news that is coming out. Currently, social media handles are covered with news regarding a mentally ill person who has been arrested. Many TikTok videos have been created with Indonesian news reporting. The news report by a female presenter has been linked with multiple arrested and death news on TikTok. Mainly, the fact seems to be a person who was mentally ill who escaped from the hospital. The incident is said to be from 2018 or 2019. Recently, everyone has been searching for the arrest news of the mentally ill person.

As mentioned earlier, Jiwa Kabur is said to be a person with a mental illness. But there is no truth about it, as the translation of the term Jiwa Kabur shows that it is used for those who are mentally ill. A TikTok video has claimed that Jiwa Kabur has been arrested for killing her ex-boyfriend. Exploring every TikTok video, it seems like the reporting done by a presenter of GTV has been used just as a new TikTok trend. In the viral tape, we can see the presenter making a news report in Indonesian langue. Apart from that, the short part has been used to make other videos, and different users have created their own stories by using the video.

Why Was Jiwa Kabur Arrested?

One of the videos claims that a lady killed her partner after knowing that he was too much friendly to other girls. In the same way, one can find other clips that do not seem to be genuine. As said earlier, Jiwa Kabur is not a person. But due to the recent trend on TikTok, many are claiming that the lady who killed her ex-boyfriend has been arrested. So, it is believed that the lady who killed her partner may be in jail. Despite the rumors that have been circulating on the internet, none of the verified media outlets have covered the fact.

Jiwa Kabur news has remained in the media prominence for a long time, but the fact has not been shared yet. Moreover, some authorized sources may cover the fact regarding the Jiwa Kabur arrest news in the future as this matter has created massive confusion for the general public.