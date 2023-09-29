Why Was Jorge Oceguera Rocha Arrested? Calif. Deputy Arrested on Fentanyl Possession Charges

Recently, shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Jorge Oceguera Rocha has been arrested by the police. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and attracted a lot of people’s attention. So much so that everyone is searching for this news with the help of the internet to know about it. Keeping all these things in mind, let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know about the arrest of Jorge Oceguera Rocha, then stay with us till the end of the article.

First of all, let’s talk about Jorge Oceguera Rocha. Jorge Oceguera Rocha is a 25-year-old Riverside deputy. But the recent news of his arrest has forced everyone to know why he has been arrested. Answering this question, let us tell you that Jorge Oceguera Rocha had more than 100 pounds of fentanyl, and keeping this in mind, he was legally arrested at a traffic stop on Sunday, September 17, 2023. taken. We know that you too must have been stunned after hearing this but this is true.

Why Was Jorge Oceguera Rocha Arrested?

As soon as the police came to know about his actions, they did not delay at all in taking him into their custody. It is being told that after being taken into custody, the criminal has now been kept in Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. After legal proceedings, the county has decided that it will have to pay $5 million for his bail, which is a huge amount. The public’s attention is now on what will happen next, will he get bail by paying Rs 5 million or will he stay in jail and face the punishment for his crimes?

When the police dug deeper into the case, they found out that they intercepted his phone calls and even saw him planning a trip to a known drug storage location. Following an investigation, police found a large quantity of fentanyl pills, totaling 104 pounds, and a loaded handgun.