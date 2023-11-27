Why Was Josh Giddey Arrested? What Happened To NBA Player? Where Is Josh Giddey?

In this article, we are going to talk about Josh Giddey’s case which became a topic of discussion. He is an Australian professional basketball player and he plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Reportedly, he was involved in a controversy when acccused of an improper relationship with an allegedly underage girl. Many are showing thier interest to know more about this topic and it is making a buzz. Many querries surfaced over the internet related to this topic, so we made an article and shared all the information in brief and also talk about him.

According to the reports and news, he faced controversy as he was accused of having an improper relationship with an allegedly underage girl. There are many photos and videos of the two were posted by an anonymous social media user, leading to a significant public reaction. On 24 November 2023, the NBA opened an investigation into the matter. Both of them including him and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the allegations, and the situation created uncertainty about Giddey’s future both on and off the basketball court. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about him.

Why Was NBA Player Arrested?

Furthermore, he is presently in his third season with the Thunder and he declined all the allegattion. The investigation is onging but the excat detail surrdiung this ccase and incident is not clear yet. If we talk about himself, his birth name Joshua James Giddey but he is mostly known by his short name Josh Giddey. He was born on 10 October 2002 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia and became a succesful basketball player. He is an Australin basktetball player and he plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the National Basketball Association. Keep coninuing your reading to know more about himself.

During the last few days, he is getting attention after being involved in a controversy. Several photos and videos have shared on the internet that shows him with anunderage girl. He and his coach shared a reply and declined all these allegatons. The NBA conducted an investigation on 24 November and this incident under the investigators. We have mentioned all the avaible details above in this article and we will update you after getting any other informtion related to this topic.