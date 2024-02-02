Why was Joshua Block Arrested? Viral Content Creator WorldOfTshirts Arrested In New York

There is a piece of news coming out that Joshua Block was arrested recently and this news is making headlines on the top of internet trends. Joshua is an active user of social media and a renowned TikTok star who has so many fans around the world. He has carved his niche as a variety content creator, captivating audiences with his distinct style. He is best known for his TikTok account and his name is presently making headlines because of his arrest news, so we made an article and shared all the details related to his arrest and also talked about himself in brief.

Reportedly, Joshua Block became the viral sensation recognized as World Of T-Shirts and found himself in a controversial spotlight as he was captured being arrested by the NYPD in Manhattan. Yes, he was arrested by the authorities related to subway surfing, a dangerous activity that has caused fatalities in New York City. He officially confirmed his arrest on his TikTok that he received a fine after his arrest. It is reported that he has been involved in a connection to alleged subway surfing which recently resulted in a tragic death just two weeks prior. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

If we talk about subway surfing in brief then it involves perilously riding on top of, behind, or in-between subway train cars, prompting the New York Metropolitan Police to combat this life-threatening behavior for years. At present, the excat details surrounding his arrest are unclear and not officially shared yet. However, the investigation is underway.

He is a renowned American TikTok star and a social media influencer. He shares videos with a variety of content creators, captivating audiences with his distinct style. He has around 2.6 million followers on his TikTok account and is widely recognized for his World of Shirts TikTok account. He gained huge popularity in 2020 for his viral videos and his controversies. In one of his viral videos, he was seen singing "Empire State of Mind" from increasingly absurd locations, including hanging out of a helicopter.