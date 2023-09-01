Why Was K Venkataratna Reddy Arrested? Telugu Producer Arrested In Raid On Rave Party

The famous Tollywood producer was arrested. While a rave party was going on at Fresh Living Apartments in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Police and members of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau conducted searches. According to reports, the raids resulted in the seizure of cocaine and other illegal narcotics. Five persons who were detected utilizing narcotics were detained by authorities. The police are questioning the producer and four others, including two young women from Delhi. The Anti-Narcotics Bureau handed over the suspects and the seized drugs to Madhapur police. Let’s continue to read the whole article to not miss a single piece of information related to this case.

Venkat, a producer of the Tollywood film industry is one among them detained. According to information we gathered from our sources, several other members of the film business were detained during the rave party raid. During the operation, NARCO officials found a sizable stash of LSD. The identity of the rave party’s organizer has been kept secret by the authorities. Police suspect that the drugs were brought from Gao and investigators are on to find out about the organisers of the party and who brought the narcotics. This is the latest incident in which a Tollywood figure has been detained in a drug case. Swipe to continue and read the whole article.

Why Was K Venkataratna Reddy Arrested?

The arrested people include a former officer of the Indian Navy-turned-businessman B Balaji (34), film financer K Venkataratna Reddy (47), and an employee of the Railway Protection Force in South Central Railway D Murali (42). There are drug consumers is the party. The Police department seized 2.8 grams of cocaine, 6 LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) bolts, 25 ecstasy pills, two packets of ganja, and 72000 rupees cash, besides two cars (32.89 lakhs each) and five mobile phones from their possession. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, both the Anti-Narcotics Bureau officials and the police are refraining from divulging further details. Read the whole article carefully for more details.

This incident is not the first time in the Tollywood industry. In a recent incident in June 2023, KP Choudhary, a producer associated with Tollywood, was apprehended while in possession of cocaine. This particular incident created a considerable stir, as Choudhary was closely affiliated with numerous actors and actresses within the industry. Known for hosting gatherings attended by celebrities, Choudhary’s arrest brought to light the concerning issue of drug involvement within the Tollywood film scene. The Narcotics Bureau is actively investigating the origins of these illicit drugs, seeking to ascertain their source and distribution network.