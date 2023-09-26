Why Was Kakai Shatta Arrested? Ghanaian TikToker Arrested For Impersonating A Differently-Abled Person

Kakai Shatta has been getting a lot of attention on social media over the past few days. He is an active user of social media and has a large number of fans around the world. Recently, a video was shared on the internet that featured him in this video and it is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. He has found himself in legal trouble and facing allegations of defrauding people by impersonating a disabled person. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and they are asking on the internet, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

As per the exclusive sources, this video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and the running time is about 1 minute. This video went viral in a short time period and Kakai Shatta was previously featured on Onua TV. It created a buzz and various questions are arising related to this viral video. Many are hitting the search engines to learn more about this video. Now, he found himself in legal trouble and there is an investigation has begun regarding this incident. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more.

Why Was Kakai Shatta Arrested?

This video is available on Twitter and also running on various social media platforms. This video has crossed the number of 609k views and continuously crosses the number of views on social media pages. It gained around 3006 likes and many have shared their reactions towards this viral video. In this video, he was seen begging and he openly admitted his ability to walk and even demonstrated it. However, he also said about his actions that he adopted the facade of being disabled to receive sympathy for people and netizens with disabilities. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

He is being involved in legal trouble after coming out of this viral video and the legal proceedings will unfold remains to be seen. He accused of his allegations and fraudulent activities have stirred attention and raised ethical questions about using social media platforms for deceptive purposes. Now, this video is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and many are sharing thier reactions to this viral video by commenting on the internet sites.