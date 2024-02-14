Why Was Kenneth Dehart Arrested? What Did Kenneth Dehart Do? Wiki-Bio, Age

Today, we will discuss the circumstances surrounding Kenneth Dehart’s arrest and the implications of his alleged actions in the shooting of a Tennessee deputy. His complete name is Kenneth Wayne Dehart Jr. and he is 42 years old man. He is the suspect accused of a recently happened fatal shooting incident and the authorities have shared some statements related to this case. Multiple law agencies made their involvement in this case and the investigation is underway. Our sources have gathered all the available details related to this case. Let us discuss all the details in brief in this article, so read it completely.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office stated that Kenneth was detained on Tuesday 13 February 2024 in Knoxville. The news of his arrest was confirmed via a Twitter post and it is rapidly running on various social media pages. He is accused of shooting and killing one sheriff’s deputy and wounding another during a traffic stop in East Tennessee. Later, the Blount County Sheriff issued arrest warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The incident occurred when deputies initiated a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle suspected of erratic driving. Read on…

Why Was Kenneth Dehart Arrested?

It started when officers asked Kenneth to step out and he refused. Despite the deployment of the stun gun, a gun was produced and shots were fired, resulting in the tragic death of Deputy Greg McCowan and the wounding of Deputy Shelby Eggers. Then, Kenneth fled the scene, while his brother was arrested and charged with assisting the suspect after the murder. He is the murder suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tennessee deputy and has been captured following a nearly weeklong manhunt. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office stated was arrested on 13 February in Knoxville. Continue your reading…

Kenneth faced first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, as well as one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, concerning the shooting of two Blount County deputies during a traffic stop in Maryville. He killed Deputy Greg McCowan and injured Deputy Shelby Eggers. Now, Kenneth is scheduled to appear in court, with the murder charge being eligible for the death penalty. The authorities are conducting the investigation and we will update you after getting any further information.