Why Was Kerem Aydin And Jacinta Davila Arrested? Young Couple Charged with Murder

We are going to talk about Kerem Aydin and Jacinta Davila's case. It is emerging that the couple got arrested and charged with murder, aggravated trespassing, and theft using force. Yes, you heard right both have been arrested and the name of both accused is making headlines on the news channels.

Kerem Aydin and Jacinta Davila are in a relationship and the couple's name has been making headlines for the last few days. Reportedly, Dr. Michael was killed in a home invasion. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and they arrested the couple. Now, the couple accused of brutally beating respected surgeon Dr. Yung to death in a home invasion were apprehended dramatically at Torrensville Plaza in Adelaide.

Why Was Kerem Aydin And Jacinta Davila Arrested?

Officials have issued a statement giving information about the circumstances surrounding the arrest. The arrest reportedly took place around 7:30 pm on Tuesday 12 December 2023, where a plainclothes police officer wrestled Aydin to the ground. Meanwhile, Davila tried to escape from the spot by pushing her eight-month-old child in the car. Heavily armed officers from the Special Tasks and Rescue Team immediately intervened, apprehended Davila, and took the couple into custody. Now, the couple has been arrested and they are facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated criminal trespass, and theft by force.

Furthermore, the couple appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday for their crimes but the investigation is not finished here. If we talk about the couple then it is confirmed but we have gained some details. The couple are the residents of Thebarton and they had arrived at the court multiple times for minor crimes. On the other hand, Dr. Michael Yung was a 61-year-old highly respected intensive care pediatrician. However, all the details are not revealed yet but everything will be clear after the complete investigation.