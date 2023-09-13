Why Was Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov Arrested? Russian MMA fighter Khusein, Twin Brother Arrested for Kidnap

You all must have seen that the names Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov are in the headlines on the internet. Due to this, the same question might arise in your mind Why the names of Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov are going viral on the internet? Let us tell you that recently there has been news in which it is being told that Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov have been arrested. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on social media, people couldn’t stop asking the reason behind their arrest. Everyone wants to know why Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov had to be arrested. We have brought the answer to this question for you. If you also want to know about this news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Before telling about Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov arrest news, we want to tell you who are Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov. Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov both names are known for mixed martial arts (MMA), even Khusein is called ‘Nohcho’ who is a 28 years old in mixed martial arts player. He started his career in 2012. He holds an impressive undefeated record in his first 23 fights in the world of mixed martial arts. On the other hand, if we talk about Khasan Askhabov, apart from being the brother of Khasan, he also has equal contribution in the world of MMA. He has participated in famous promotions like Bellator which is why people know him.

Why Was Khusein Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov Arrested?

But now we know why Khusen Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov, both MMA players, were arrested. A shocking news has emerged from this case. It has come to light that Khusen Askhabov and Khasan Askhabov were arrested in Thailand. The reason behind doing this is that he has been booked for kidnapping, robbery and brutality against an Italian tourist inside a villa. It is being also told that this incident happened on September 3, with a tourist by three persons coming from Kazakhstan.

Both the brothers have been held guilty for carrying out this incident. The victims suffered huge losses from the robbery which included Rolex and Patek Philippe 'Nautilus' luxury watches, valuable Apple computers, iPhones and large amounts of cash. Police are still investigating this matter.