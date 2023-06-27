Why Was Kodak Black Arrested? Famous Rapper Kodak Black Charges Case Updates

Currently, Kodak Black’s name is circulating all around the internet. The breaking news is coming about him that he was arrested once again. People are searching for his arrest news in huge quantities. His fans are getting shocked after hearing his arrest news. People want to know that it is true that he is arrested. His name is always a hot topic on the social media platforms. This news is making huge controversy. netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Kodak Black. people are dying to know about this controversy. If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the hot news is coming that a very famous rapper Kodak Black was arrested again. Before talking about his arrest news first look at his profile. Kodak Bolack’s real name is Bill Kahan Kapri. He was born on June 11, 1997. He is a very famous American rapper. He gained starting popularity with his single “No Flockin”, released in 2014. He grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. He is currently, 26 years old. His father’s name is Haitian. He started rapping in elementary school and began to go to a local trap house after school to record music.

Why Was Kodak Black Arrested?

Currently, his name is not going viral due to his song but due to again arrest news. He has many criminal records. He was arrested following a raid on his Florida home in January 2018. He later released the Heart Break Kodak mixtape on Valentine’s Day. His music is frequently about “previous and future criminal misdeeds”, and he stated that he’s been influenced by rappers Boosie Badazz and Chief Keef. He is described as a mumble rapper.

He is arrested many times in Florida. He was arrested for trespassing in Pompano Beach, Florida on January 1, 2022. Further, his vehicle was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol on July 15, 2022, because his vehicle window appeared darker than the legal limit. After, saw that the officer started to check the vehicle. Police detected a smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a bag with 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. Then he was found guilty of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. His driver’s license and vehicle tag were also expired. There are many cases have been filed against Kodak Black. If we get any other information regarding Kodak Black’s arrest news we will update you on the same site.