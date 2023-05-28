Why Was Lucas Dobre Arrested? Find Out The Fact About His Arrest News Updates

There is a piece of news coming out that Lucas Dobre has been arrested and ended to jail. This news is currently running on the top of the internet and continuously circulating on various social media pages. He is one of the Dobre Twins who are an American dancing duo and Youtubers. He is an active user of social media and has a large number of fans around the world. Now, his arrest news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many people showing their interest in this matter. Let us know what happened to him and discuss the whole details about this matter in this article.

First, let us know more about himself. He is a social media personality who carries a massive amount on his social media accounts. His complete name is Lucas Dobre-Mofid and he is currently 24 years old. He was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States on 28 January 1999. He is mostly known as one of the Dobre Brothers and Dobre Twins which is an American dancing duo. He is running three youtube channels such as Lucas and Mascur channel with 24 million subscribers, Dobre Brother with 28 million subscribers, and Dobre Cars with 1 million subscribers. Swipe up to know about her arrest theory.

Why Was Lucas Dobre Arrested?

As per the exclusive sources and information, The Dobre twins recently shared a video on their youtube channel titled “Picking Up My Brother From Jail. Why Was He Arrested?!” Here we are clear that he is not in jail. Some times before, he shared a prank video with the title of My Twin Brother Got ARRESTED! where they pranked Lucas’s girlfriend, close friends, and parents to see their reaction with a fake phone call from Baltimore County Jail. This video went viral and gained more than 409k views. Therefore, many of her fans and loved ones think that he is arrested but it was just a video.

He made his videos on content like challenge videos, experiments, vlogs, dance videos, pranks, and many other fun things which are most liked by the people, and his subscribers. Currently, he is getting so much attention because there is a hoax shared that he was arrested recently. After coming out of these videos, many social media users shared a rumor that he has been arrested but we are clear above in this article that he is not in jail. He didn't share any reply after this news.