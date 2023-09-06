Why Was Luke Rockwell Arrested? TikTok Star Teacher is Arrested For Allegedly Having $ex

The shocking news came to us which will blow minds. The unbelievable incident happened that involved, an American teacher and TikTok star allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl he met online and video recording it in Thailand. The accused, Luke Rockwell (29), was arrested on Saturday in Bangkok, according to the police authority. He appeared in court on Monday night and was released on bail. He was charged with unlawful sex with a minor and recorded sexual acts. It must be noted that the age of consent in Thailand is 15. However, it’s still against the law to conduct with someone between the ages of 15 and 18 outside of marriage. Continue to read the article.

Luke Nathanael Rockwell, an English teacher from the United States and popular TikTok star with over 1.3 million followers, was arrested near Phra Khanong Canal. He acknowledged the charges against him and was handed over to Khlong Tan police station. His arrest followed a complaint, the suspect and the victim had known each other for about five months, and the suspect had a recording of their sexual encounter. police launched an investigation and asked the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court to approve a warrant for his arrest.

Why Was Luke Rockwell Arrested?

According to the police, the accused was employed at the Thai capitol as an English teacher when he was arrested. According to the victim's mother, the accused met the girl in March, shortly after she turned 16. When the girl began to feel pain and exhibited symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), she confessed the relationship to her mother. The hospital verified the infections to her family, and shortly after, the police obtained a warrant to arrest Rockwell. She said that the accused secretly video-recorded them having sex. His arrest followed a complaint filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl with the police's Women and Children's Welfare Division.

The age of consent in Thailand is 15, according to Article 279 of the Criminal Code. However, if a sexual encounter occurs with a teen (aged 15-18) outside the home it requires parental consent. A former colleague of Rockwell's said that he displayed inappropriate behavior when he was a teacher in which he would show colleagues pictures of women he slept with without consent and make inappropriate comments to female students.