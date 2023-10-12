Why Was Luna Serrano Arrested? Wisconsin Woman Arrested For Ending Her Ex-boyfriend’s Life

In this article, we will talk about the case of Luna Serrano who stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors. The news of this incident is creating a great buzz on the internet and running in the trends of the various social media pages. Many are hitting the search engine platforms and raising multiple questions such as Who is Luna Serrano, what crime she committed, what was the reason behind the stabbing, who is her boyfriend, and more about this incident. So, we made an article and shared every single piece of information in detail below this paragraph.

The news of this incident is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites and making headlines on the news channels. There is an investigation is ongoing regarding this incident and our sources have fetched some details. According to the reports and sources, Luno Serrano is a 48-year-old woman who stabbed her boyfriend, Derek Hawkes in his head with a pair of scissors. This incident took place on Monday 9 October 2023 the cabin of her boyfriend. It is shared that he went to sleep on the first floor when Luna heard her boyfriend fight with a woman who she claimed sounded like a lunatic. Several details remain to share with you, so keep continue your reading.

Why Was Luna Serrano Arrested?

After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and they arrested Luna. She has been accused of stabbing his ex-boyfriend in the head with a pair of scissors. His boyfriend was his present girlfriend, Manju Alexander in his cabin when she stabbed him. Reportedly, he was sleeping. Police were informed about this incident and immediately reached the incident scene, they discovered a distraught Alexander hiding under a truck. Later, she took the authorities near to her ex-boyfriend. Along with Hawkes, police also discovered Luna Serrano, who had injuries.

She claimed that she stabbed him in self-defense. She called the police at about 11 p.m. on the day of the incident and they got a report about two people being involved in a brawl. Luna has been charged with numerous crimes charges including aggravated violence, burglary, and attempted first-degree murder. The Suspect stabbed her ex-boyfriend and her name is continuously circulating in the trends of the internet and many are showing their attention in this case. She scheduled for 11 October for her next court date and more details will be shared soon. The investigation is underway.