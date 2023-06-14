Why Was Mai Titi Arrested? and Charged With Controversy Watch the Full Revealed Clip

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The news of the arrest of a comedian and a musician in Zimbabwe caught people’s attention. Mai Titi is he arrested and are the charges related to the leak of a video? Let’s find out the entire matter. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral information. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Felistas Murata, known as Mai Titi, is a famous comedian and musician from Zimbabwe. She is currently in the limelight for leaked videos and real estate trust theft charges. Professionally, she is also an entrepreneur and MC. Additionally, Mai is the 2019 winner of the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader award. Mai Titi was arrested and charged with controversy, watch the full Revealed clip Additionally, Titi attended Mufakose and Glenview High. Titi has often been controversial for several subjects. People also know her for many controversial topics she has been involved in.

Why Was Mai Titi Arrested?

Currently, netizens are wondering about the news of his arrest. Let’s find out if Tweety was charged for the Revealed clip or something else. Zimbabwean musician and comedian Mai Titi has been charged with theft of trust assets after a trial in the Magistrates Court. According to the sources, the musician was convicted of stealing trust assets after failing to pay a US$10,000 debt and using a rental car as collateral. Thus, people were concerned about the news of the arrest as many thought it was related to the leaked videos which is not true. Previously, she made headlines and experienced an unwanted whirlwind because of her leaked photos.

