Why Was Maisa Abdel Hadi Arrested? Arab-Israeli Actor Maisa Abdel Hadi Arrest Charges

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Maisa Abdel Hadi, an Arab-Israeli actor, was arrested for allegedly expressing support for the Hamas attack. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Arab-Israeli actress Maisa Abdel Hadi is facing accusations of “terrorism support” due to a social media post related to Gaza. In her post, she shared an image of a bulldozer breaking through the barrier between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

A prominent Arab-Israeli actor has been apprehended on suspicion of “incitement to terrorism” due to a social media post discussing Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel. Authorities and her legal representative confirmed the detention on Tuesday. Maisa Abdel Hadi, who resides in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, was taken into custody on Monday and is expected to be detained until Thursday, October 26, according to the police.

Why Was Maisa Abdel Hadi Arrested?

She is among an increasing number of Arab Israelis facing detainment over social media posts related to the devastating conflict. Allegedly, Hadi shared an image of a bulldozer breaching the barrier between the Gaza Strip and Israel during the October 7 attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas. Israel claims that this attack resulted in more than 1,400 casualties. In contrast, the Hamas government in Gaza reports over 5,000 casualties due to Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the coastal territory. She captioned her post with “Let’s go Berlin-style,” referencing the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Her attorney, Jaafar Farah, who is also the director of the human rights association Mousawat, informed AFP that she is accused of supporting terrorism. The 37-year-old actress has appeared in various TV series, films, and plays. Arab Israeli singer Dalal Abu Amneh was also briefly detained this week due to one of her social media posts. Rights activists and Israeli police report that members of Israel’s Arab minority and Palestinians in East Jerusalem have faced job terminations, college expulsions, and arrests for expressing solidarity with Gaza residents since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Arabs constitute approximately one-fifth of Israel’s population.