Why Was Mary Berg Arrested? What Did Mary Berg Do? Charges Explained!

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming out that Mary Berg was arrested recently and the news of her arrest is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites. She is a Canadian television host, author, and cook who gained a lot of attention after winning the third season of MasterChef Canada. She is also an active user of social media and has many fans worldwide or on his social media accounts. Some sites claim that she was arrested recently and the news of her arrest became a topic of discussion. Many of her fans are hitting the search to know more about this topic, so we made an article and shared all the details.

Why Was Mary Berg Arrested

Let us clarify that it is fake news. Yes, you heard right she has not been arrested and there is no official confirmation substantiating any allegations against her. Multiple rumors are flowing on the internet sites that claim she was arrested recently but our sources have deeply searched and confirmed that it is a fake piece of news. She has not been arrested and it is crucial to note that no official confirmation or credible source is substantiating these claims. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Why Was Mary Berg Arrested?

Our sources have also gained some details about Mary Berg’s personal life, she was born on 13 December 1989 in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Toronto. She is a Canadian television host, author, and cook. She is also known as a former Insurance broker most popular for winning Season 3 of MasterChef Canada. She has also worked as a host in Mary’s Kitchen Crush and Mary Makes It Easy. She lost her father at the age of four. She has also lots of fans on her social media pages. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to get further details.

At present, her name is getting attention because of the news of her arrest which went viral in a short time. Mary’s arrest news is rapidly running on the internet trends and creating a great buzz. However, there is no official announcement has been made nor any verified sites claiming her arrest. It is just a rumor of her fake arrest to humiliate her but maybe she was arrested but it is not officially announced. Nothing can be said too early. We will update our article after getting any other report related to her arrest. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

