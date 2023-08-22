Why Was Mathe Wa Ngara Arrested? Mathe Wa Ngara Arrested in Nairobi CBD

Recently the name Nancy Kigunzu name has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platfroms because of her arrest news. Nancy Kigunzu is a very famous Businesswoman. Since her arrest news has come on the internet it spread on social media platfroms Many people are very shocked. Currently, her arrest news has been gaining huge attention from the people because they are searching for her name on the internet. They are very curious to know about Nancy Kigunzu and why she was arrested. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nancy Kigunzu’s arrest news became a topic of discussion. Nancy Kigunzu is a Businesswoman who is currently 54 years old. She is professionally known as a Mathe Wa Ngara. She is a mother of three children. As per the report, Mathe Wa Ngara has been arrested by the police and she was connected to a drug haul recovered in Ngara. Since the news came many people have been very shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Her arrest news became a topic of discussion. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Mathe Wa Ngara Arrested?

Nancy Kigunzu was arrested on Monday evening in Nairobi despite moving to court to seek ready bail to stop her arrest. The businesswoman spent the whole night in police custody pending her arrangement. Kigunzu disclosed herself in court papers as a law-abiding resident stating she never committed any crime in Kenya and that she has been never called by police officials or charged with any crime. This news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they want to know the complete information about the news. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, three other individuals have been also suspended in link to the drugs rescued last week including her two kids will know their fate on Tuesday when the anti-narcotics court delivers a ruling on whether police will be allowed to detain them for five more days. Since the news came on the internet many people are very are stunned.