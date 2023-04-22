Why Was Matthew Garrett Millbrae Arrested? Taylor Middle School Teacher Arrested for $exual Assault

The breaking news is coming about a Taylor Middle School teacher arrested for sexual assault students. In sexual harassment case, a school teacher was arrested. According to the reports, in this heinous crime, many teachers were involved. There are many cases that are coming like that. Moreover, students are not safe in school. Further, this news put the parents in worry. Students’ parents are now afraid to send their children to school. There are many questions are raised after this heinous crime. Are students not safe in school? Further, a 6th-standard student has been detained. If you are searching for this news in detail, so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the reports, a man has been arrested for this crime. After his arrest, his parents want strict action against this man, so that others can’t do this type of crime. A 54-year-old man was arrested for sexual misconduct inside the school premises. His name is Mattew Garrett. He is a teacher at Millbrae middle school. As per reports from the police department, he was arrested on Thursday, 20th April 2023. If you do not know why he was arrested, he was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a student. He is accused of doing this heinous act from the year 2007 to 2022.

Why Was Matthew Garrett Millbrae Arrested?

The police department got this news of the sexual assault on 24th February 2023. As per reports from SMCSO, Mattew Garrett was put on administrative leave. This school was located at 850 Taylor Blvd. He did this heinous act around 05:00 pm. As per local reports, this act happened between the month of November 2021 and March 2022. He did this heinous act with their many students. After the investigation, there are many victims as well who became the prey of his crime. There are many students and their parents looking for justice. They want justice.

According to the SMCSO reports, the suspect touched students badly and inappropriately. This happened between the years 2002 and 2022. After this incident, the suspect was arrested at his San Francisco residence. He was molesting a child under 14 years old. Moreover, he is being held on $ 5 million bail. As per SMCSO reports, in school teachers are the tool of safety for students. A teacher is like our parents when students feel safe but on another side maybe at Taylor Middle School students are not safe. If we get more information regarding this crime, we will post it on the same site.