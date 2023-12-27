Why Was Meghan Gouveia Arrested? Meghan Gouveia Was Arrested After Shooting in Newtown

Once again we are here to share with you the news of a shocking incident. Recent news has revealed that a shooting incident took place on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown. Yes, you heard it right. The firing incident that took place on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown has created a stir on the internet. Due to this everyone is becoming curious about this incident. Now people have also started asking questions as to when the firing incident took place on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown. Has the police arrested the culprit who carried out this incident? What could have been the reason behind this incident and many other questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this story.

According to the information, it has been learned that the terrible firing incident took place during Christmas Eve. Due to the violence created by this accident, people gave complete information about this incident to the police. After which the police considered it necessary to gather at the spot to solve the matter seriously. After reaching the spot, the police investigated the incident shared some evidence with the public, and said that this incident too was as horrific as other violent incidents. Meghan Gouveia, 32, carried out the shooting on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown.

Why Was Meghan Gouveia Arrested?

After this incident, the police arrested him and now further action has been handed over to the law. Police are trying to find out from the accused Meghan Gouveia why she carried out the shooting incident on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown on Christmas Eve. However, no loss of any kind caused in this incident has been disclosed by the police yet. People have demanded that Meghan Gouveia should face the harshest punishment for spreading violence in the community.

The accused has been charged with possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, and endangering a youngster. The Danbury Police Department has taken over the investigation of this case. The criminal will have to go to jail to serve the punishment for her crimes. So far, only this news has come to light related to the shooting incident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.