Why Was Mizzy Arrested Again? YouTube Prankster’s Latest Picture in Handcuffs Fake Rumors

Mizzy, also known as Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, is an 18-year-old influencer who has gained significant recognition as a "prankster." The infamous TikTok prankster appeared to have once again encountered legal trouble. The rumor sparked across social media when he shared a photo on Twitter, where he depicted himself in handcuffs being escorted by the police.

Mizzy is utilizing various social media platforms to showcase videos of his pranks, which often involve causing disturbances in shops, trespassing into vehicles and houses without permission, and engaging in harassment towards people.

Why Was Mizzy Arrested Again?

At the beginning of May, Mizzy caused widespread outrage when he entered an unsuspecting family’s home under the guise of a “prank” video. However, his antics didn’t stop there. He went on to snatch an elderly woman’s dog and approached strangers with threatening remarks “wanted to die,” which all happened in the name of social media attention. The consequences of Mizzy’s actions soon caught up with him. By the end of the same month, the prankster found himself in police custody and faced legal repercussions.

As a result, a court order was issued, prohibiting him from trespassing on private property and recording individuals without their explicit written consent for a period of two years.