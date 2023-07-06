Why Was Nimrod Mbai Arrested? Slapping Assault Charges Explained!

The Kenyan politician member’s arrest news is circulating all around the internet. Yes, we are talking about Nimrod Bbai’s arrest news. In this article, we are going to talk about Nirmod Mbai. Currently, his arrest news is making g huge controversy. After his arrest, there are many questions are raised. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know his cause of arrest. His arrest news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. If you searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Kenya’s Kitui East Member of Parliament was arrested. Currently, Nimrod Mbai is in prison. Nimrod is a Kenyan politician and current member of Parliament for Kitui East Constituency. He was born on December 22, 1978. He was elected on a UDA ticket in the August 8th elections. Further, he won garnering a total of 14, 256 votes against 10, 899 votes garnered by NARC’s Militonic Mwendwa Kitute. Governor Mutua appointed him to his government in 2013 after Mbai resigned from his police service.

Why Was Nimrod Mbai Arrested?

Online people hugely searching for his cause of arrest so let us tell you that he was arrested because he allegedly hit a Kenya Power employee. This incident happened in Kitengela’s Acacia neighborhood in Kajiado County on July 3, 2023. This news is becoming the headlines of the social media platforms. Not only this, but when this incident happened their local people filmed the entire fighting scene. The video is suffering all around the internet and people are sharing in huge quantities. The fighting video is available on various social media sites. People are demanding justice after watching this video.

The video shows how Kenya’s Kitui East Member of Parliament (MP), Nimrod Mbai allegedly hit a Kenya Power employee. It is very disrespectful to the employee. He should respect local citizens no matter what position he is in. Further, his arrest news left everyone in shock. The video shows that he was not happy with the employee’s activities therefore he choose physical aggration. He insulted the employee. Mbai took out his gun which made the situation more difficult. Still, the investigation is ongoing. This incident happened when his illicit connection was cut. He threatened the Power Employees. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.