Why Was Paradzai Mesi Arrested? Is He In Jail? Charges Explained!

A very huge news is coming out that Paradzai Mesi Arrested And Charged. Zimbabwean music artist Paradzai Mesi has been arrested for shoplifting. The musician had been drinking the day before the incident. He is now in police custody. Paradzai Mesi is a music artist/composer from Zimbabwe. He is best known as the leader of the group Njerama Boys. According to reports, Pardzai Messi was allegedly caught shoplifting items after leaving a neighborhood bar where he had been drinking beer. But why did the lead composer steal? Follow us till the end to know all the known facts about the incident.

Renowned Zimbabwean musician Paradzai Messi was arrested on Thursday after allegedly shoplifting at a grocery store in Glendale. The leaders of the Njerama Boys are now in police custody. An eyewitness with knowledge of the matter said the music artist had been drinking throughout the day at Henstone Farm’s pub on Wednesday. The same person also claimed that the musician broke into the shop on Thursday morning and committed theft. Although the artist went to the store with his staff, his staff members exited, leaving him to be arrested.

Why Was Paradzai Mesi Arrested?

The witness said, “Paradzai Messi, who lives with his family at Kiawora Farms in Glendale, left his home on Wednesday and spent the whole day drinking beer at Henstone Farms.” “He then went to Mr. Shabau’s shop to steal and was caught stealing, which he was passing on to his accessories outside the store,” added the same person. Furthermore, before being arrested, the public allegedly beat him until he was sorry. Members of the assembly took him to a police station at Henstone Farms. The authorities moved the musician to the Glendale Police Station, where Paradzai Messi is now. The incident has attracted international media and general public attention.

Paradjai Mesi claimed that unknown people dragged him into the store and ordered him to pass goods from the store. Eyewitnesses to the incident told to the media that the musician’s team exited after being caught stealing, leaving him alone at the scene. The Zimbabwean singer said he could not deny orders from the alleged thieves. But soon the alleged thieves realized they were being watched, and escaped the scene. Macy argues that he is not a criminal and that the stealers who captured him used him. Sergeant Major Samuel Chickasha, acting Mashonaland central police spokesman, said leaders in Glendale were yet to receive reports of the incident. I’ll talk to my police on the ground, but we hear Paradzai Messi has been taken into custody after he was caught stealing from a grocery,” said Sergeant Major. Messi was born Vengsai Messi in Mazowiy District. He rose to fame in the 1980s to 2000s following the success of his songs. He is married to Patricia Kapdza. Paradzai Messi and his wife, Patricia, have seven children. Also, the singer has four more children from his relationship with two other women. For further information stay tuned.