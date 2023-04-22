Why Was Paradzai Mesi Arrested? Sungura Musician Charged For Stealing Groceries Charges!

Sungura musician Paradzai Mesi’s video is getting viral on social media. His viral video is getting attention on the web. He did a very unexpected thing at the grocery store. After getting his video viral, people are very curious to know about him. According to the sources, he was stealing food from groceries stores. Paradzai Mesi is a Zimbabwean musician. He is a well-known leader of the Njerama Boys. Moreover, when the news comes of stealing food from groceries store, his fans are in shock. His fans are not accepting, that Paradzai Mesi could do something like that. There are many questions that are raised about Paradzai Mesi. His fans want to know why he did. If you want to know more about Paradzai Mesi, read the full article.

A well-known and very famous musician Paradzai Mesi the leader of the Njerama Boys was stealing food from groceries store. According to the reports, he was arrested on Wednesday, 19th April 2023. Meanwhile, it is a very serious matter that how can a popular face can do this. The incident took place at Henstone Farm based in Glendale. According to the police in the investigation, they are saying that Mesi was drunk at the local bar. After, getting a drink, he was caught by locals where he was stealing groceries. Paradzai Mesi’s full video is available on the internet. Further, after that police registered a case at Paradzai Mesi for stealing groceries.

Why Was Paradzai Mesi Arrested?

In this case, there were eyewitnesses also available. According to the eyewitnesses, he was only drunk and friends pushed him to do it. He is not a thief, this just happened to his friends. Further, in recent years, he has been facing financial challenges and personal problems, which affected his career badly. He has been facing many problems. Not at all, further he has been lack support and resources. Because of financial problems, also he has been unable to launch new albums.

If we talk about his background, Mesi was born in Vengesai in Mazowe District in 1972 and grew up in Shamva before his parents relocated to Muzarabani. He is married to Patricia Kapadza. The success of the album enabled Mesi to buy his own car. According to Mesi, who became the group leader some years later, they wrote a letter to Gramma Records in 2000 intending to record. In the 90s, Mesi created a hit and popular song. His popular and hit song such as “Mukoma Ngito”, “Nhamo Moto”, and ” Chikwama Changu”.