Why was Patrick Mahomes Father Arrested? Patrick Mahomes’s Father Arrested on DWI Charge

According to the news, Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested on Saturday 3 February 2024 in Tyler, Texas for driving while intoxicated (DWI). His arrest resulted in a $10,000 bond and he faced the charges of DWI for the third time. He was also charged before in 2012 and 2018 and it is the third time when he has been charged with DWI. However, he was released from the Smith County Jail on Sunday afternoon, next day of his arrest. Several questions are still unclear such as where he is presently and the excat circumstances surrounding his arrest. Keep continuing your reading…

Why was Patrick Mahomes Father Arrested?

His arrest news spread like wildfire over the internet and many of his fans have shared their reactions by commenting. He is a retired American professional baseball pitcher and he played in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1992 to 2003. He was born on 9 August 1970 in Bryan, Texas and he made his name in the baseball world. He had a notable career with teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers.