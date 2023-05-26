Why Was PewDiePie ‘So Scared’ While Meeting MrBeast For First Time? Explained!

Recently the name PewDiePie has come on the internet and it is making headlines on the internet as recently PewDiePie posted a video titled ‘I got hacked and banned’, in which he shared his experience of feeling scared during a meeting with a very well-known Youtuer MrBeast for the first time. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on the social media platforms. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

PewDiePie is a very talented and amazing Swedish Youtuber and his real name is Feilx Arvid Ulf Kjelberg who is better known as PewDiePie. MrBeast is also a very popular American Youtuber and Philanthropist and his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. He is also professionally known as MrBeast. They both have a huge fan following with PewDiePie at 111 million subscribers on YouTube and MrBeast at 153 million on the same platform. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Why Was PewDiePie ‘So Scared’ While Meeting MrBeast

According to the report, fans are early urging the two content makers to cooperate for a long. Recently PewDiePie and MrBeast met in Japan, and MrBeast shared a photo of them on Instagram. In the Swedish Youtuber PewDiePie’s latest video, he stated that he was “so scared when he finally met MrBeast. He also stated, By the way, I value everyone and I promise to make good use of all this attention I am receiving. Haven’t posted in a bit as I have been working on my biggest project yet. next video will blow your minds.” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The much-awaited cooperation between PewDiePie and MrBeast is finally becoming a reality, starting joy to fans. With their massive number of followers, the expectation for this collaboration had been steadily building. The big and exciting news first emerged when American Youtuber MrBeast uploaded the picture with PewDipPieo on his Instagram account. After that, it circulated on the social media platforms., PewDiePie also said in the video, That was a fun and strange day. I don't know if the video is up yet but it should be very fun.