Why Was Robert O’Neill Arrested? Former Navy SEAL Who Claims He killed Osama Bin Laden Charges

The news we heard about the famous former United States Navy seal, TV news contributor, and author who participated in the May 2011 operation Neptune Spear with SEAL Team Six. He was the subject of controversy for claiming to be the individual to kill Osama Bin Laden after that he reportedly joined the military as a sniper after a breakup. Now he was arrested for misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 23 in Frisco, Texas. On the same day, he was released on a bond of $3500. Continue to know more about this article.

Robert J. O’Neil was born on 10 April 1976. He was the son of Tom O’Neil, Jim and Diane Johnson, and the brother of Tom O’Neil. He was in Butte was so idyllic. He graduated from Butte Central High School in 1994 and attended Montana Technological University. He was happily married in March 2004 and had two children he and his spouse were legally separated by February 2013. He participated in several missions and has won multiple awards, including commendation medals, Silver Stars, and Bronze Star. The 47-year-old became part of the SEAL team six years after he enlisted in 1996. Swipe to find out more information about him.

Why Was Robert O’Neill Arrested?

Matt Bissonnette the former Navy SEAL and author of ‘No Easy Day’ wrote in the book that the killing shots were fired by the actual point man and not O’Neill. The US government did not officially confirm or deny O’Neill’s claims and he was criticized for breaking the code of silence among special forces personnel. In an interview in 2013, he revealed that he landed the fatal shot on the terrorist leader. Fellow special forces personnel leaked his true identity in public after he broke the code of silence which prohibited public acknowledgment of their actions. He was also banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to wear a mask. Let’s continue to read this article for not missing a single detail.

According to Frisco police, Robert O’Neil faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. But the Jail records list only the assault charge. He was also busted previously for driving drunk in Montana in 2016 and have charges against the outspoken vet. He was also one of the backers of a Virginia microbrewer named Armed Forces Brewing Co which was born amid the controversial sponsorship of Bud Light’s by LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.