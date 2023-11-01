Headline

Why Was Ronald Jack Anderson Arrested? Man Arrested in Cold Case Halloween Killing After 41 years

by Ricky Maurya

A man was arrested in Indiana on Tuesday for the alleged shooting death of his 24-year-old brother-in-law, according to the Indiana State Police. The arrest was made on October 31, 2021, and the man, Ronald Jack Anderson, was 61 years old at the time. State police said that the shooting happened on, October  31, 1982. Clifford Smith’s wife had reported him missing on November 4th of that year. The cold case of Smith’s death was discovered by two animal trappers in a remote area of the White River, north of County Roads, on December 1st, 1982.

Why Was Ronald Jack Anderson Arrested

Despite numerous attempts by police to investigate the case over the years, no definitive findings were made. Recently, however, new officers conducted a thorough investigation into the cold case, which ultimately led to the arrest of Anderson. According to Indiana State Police, the State Police is dedicated to solving previously unresolved cases to bring closure to the Smith family and to secure an arrest so that those responsible for the crimes can be held accountable and brought to justice. According to a post on the State Police’s arrest announcement, Sergeant Kip Main was assigned to the case in September 2015.

Why Was Ronald Jack Anderson Arrested?

Kip concluded that Anderson and Smith had been present at a residence late on the night of October 30th, 1982, along with several other people. Kip’s investigation revealed that Anderson had taken a shotgun out of the house and had loaded it. The arrest announcement post further stated that Anderson had returned the weapon to the 13th Street residence and had returned to the scene shortly after the murder to conceal any evidence. A spokesman for the Indiana State Police said that officers had previously spoken with Anderson, including shortly following Smith’s death. The decision to file charges was made possible by a new detective who conducted fresh interviews and examined old evidence.

A police spokesperson informed the press that, due to policy, they would not be providing any information regarding a possible motive for the incident. Following a joint investigation by Indiana State Police detectives in conjunction with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for the 61-year-old male on suspicion of murder. Subsequently, the male was apprehended at his residence located on the eastern side of Seymour in the state of Indiana without incident on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Upon arrest, the male was transported to Jackson County Jail. Stay tuned to our website for any further news updates.

