Why Was Ruby Franke Arrested? Social Media Influencer Ruby Franke Arrested On Suspicion

The famous YouTuber is arrested by police for child abuse. A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help. Ruby Franke, whose now-defunct channel “8 Passengers” followed her family, was arrested Wednesday night in the southern Utah city of Ivins. She was taken into custody at the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, who owns a counseling business that she says teaches people to improve their lives by being honest, responsible, and humble. Continue to read the whole article.

Ruby Franke, a mother of six from Utah, was once a popular family vlog YouTuber under the name “8 Passengers”. However, the family’s situation has gotten worse over the last three years. At its peak, the channel had roughly 2.5 million members but was shut down earlier this year for an unidentified reason. Franke split off to a second, contentious channel last year, and several family members vanished completely from view, which signaled the beginning of the end of 8 passengers. The family has also been besieged by accusations of misconduct for a while. Scroll down to learn more about this incident and gather all information from this article.

Why Was Ruby Franke Arrested?

Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also arrested on the same charges. The two regularly collaborate on relationship and parenting advice videos for Hildebrandt’s life counseling service ConneXions. ConneXions has been criticized in the past for its teachings about parenting, including prioritizing the organization’s “principles of truth” over a person’s children. Both were accused of two charges of second-degree severe child abuse, whether intentional or unintentional. Franke gained global recognition in recent years after followers of the now-deleted ‘8 Passengers’ YouTube channel she co-ran with her husband, Kevin Franke, started to suspect that these two were abusing their six children. Let’s read the whole article for more details.

Ruby Franke’s son’s Juvenile condition was so serious. She was emaciated and malnourished with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities. Her condition was so serious because of that she was transported to a local area hospital. According to the reports, when the officers reached the home they found another Juvenile in a similar condition, who was taken to a nearby hospital for adequate treatment. Meanwhile, four minors were sent into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services after they were discovered in the search of the house.