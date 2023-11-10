Why was Samuel Haskell Arrested? Samuel Haskell Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

Samuel Haskell got taken into custody Wednesday after a woman’s body was discovered in a trash can in Encino. The dumpster was about four miles away from his Tarzana home, where he lives with his wife Mei, her family, and their three kids. He’s Samuel Haskell Jr., the son of Samuel and Mei’s TV producer dad. He’s the head honcho at Magnolia Hill Productions. Keep reading the entire article.

On Thursday, Los Angeles police arrested Samuel Haskell, 35, and booked him into Van Nuys Jail for $2 million bail. Police have not officially identified the woman, but have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Haskell’s wife and relatives. Police said they are reasonably sure that the body in the bag is that of Haskell’s wife, Mei, 37. However identifying someone through body parts requires DNA analysis, which takes longer. Police are looking for Mei and her father, Gaoshan Li ( 72), and mother, YanXiang Wang ( 64), who all live in Tarzana. The Haskell family also has three elementary-age children who were found safe at the school and are being looked after by family members. Why was Samuel Haskell Arrested?

Samuel Haskell has been taken into custody on suspicion of suspicion of murder. A homeless man found a woman’s severed torso in front of a dumpster early this morning in Encino. The police investigation began after the gruesome discovery was made early this morning. Surveillance footage led to the arrest of Samuel Haskell at a Topanga mall. The discovery has raised questions about the whereabouts of Samuel and Mei Haskell’s wife, as well as the whereabouts of her parents. Two of Samuel and Mei’s vehicles have been reported missing. The couple’s three children are in the custody of the county’s Department of Children and Family Services. As the investigation continues, the public is left in shock and disbelief.