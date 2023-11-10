Why was Samuel Haskell Arrested? Samuel Haskell Arrested After Woman’s Torso Found in Dumpster

Samuel Haskell got taken into custody Wednesday after a woman’s body was discovered in a trash can in Encino. The dumpster was about four miles away from his Tarzana home, where he lives with his wife Mei, her family, and their three kids. He’s Samuel Haskell Jr., the son of Samuel and Mei’s TV producer dad. He’s the head honcho at Magnolia Hill Productions. Keep reading the entire article.
On Thursday, Los Angeles police arrested Samuel Haskell, 35, and booked him into Van Nuys Jail for $2 million bail. Police have not officially identified the woman, but have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Haskell’s wife and relatives. Police said they are reasonably sure that the body in the bag is that of Haskell’s wife, Mei, 37. However identifying someone through body parts requires DNA analysis, which takes longer. Police are looking for Mei and her father, Gaoshan Li ( 72), and mother, YanXiang Wang ( 64), who all live in Tarzana. The Haskell family also has three elementary-age children who were found safe at the school and are being looked after by family members.
Why was Samuel Haskell Arrested?
The motive for the murder of Samuel Haskell is still unclear, and police are still trying to figure out who the victim is based on DNA evidence. A night before the body was found, witnesses reported seeing someone suspicious in the area, which adds to the mystery surrounding the case. With the arrest of the son of the former Miss America CEO, the community is still in shock as they wait for more info on the tragedy that led to the arrest.
