Why Was Sanjay Singh Arrested? AAP’s Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Sanjay Singh, who is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and a Rajya Sabha MP, was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate. He was picked up after being questioned for more than 10 hours at his home in Delhi. The ED has been investigating a money laundering case related to Delhi’s liquor policy. When Sanjay Singh came out of his home, he was surrounded by a bunch of supporters who were heckling him. The ED took him into custody.

The Enforcement Directorate searched Sanjay Singh’s residence earlier today, following which the premises of several other AAP leaders were searched. This brings to three AAP leaders the number of arrests made by the ED in the past 24 hours. The arrests were made following the release of a video message from Sanjay Singh to AAP workers, in which he declared that he was ready to die but would not be deterred. The AAP MP further stated that the ED’s actions demonstrate the cowardice and autocracy of the Prime Minister, who arrests people to win the 2024 elections. “I have already said it and I will say it again: I am ready to die but I will not be deterred,” he added.

Why Was Sanjay Singh Arrested?