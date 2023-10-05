Why Was Sanjay Singh Arrested? AAP’s Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Sanjay Singh, who is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and a Rajya Sabha MP, was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate. He was picked up after being questioned for more than 10 hours at his home in Delhi. The ED has been investigating a money laundering case related to Delhi’s liquor policy. When Sanjay Singh came out of his home, he was surrounded by a bunch of supporters who were heckling him. The ED took him into custody.
The Enforcement Directorate searched Sanjay Singh’s residence earlier today, following which the premises of several other AAP leaders were searched. This brings to three AAP leaders the number of arrests made by the ED in the past 24 hours. The arrests were made following the release of a video message from Sanjay Singh to AAP workers, in which he declared that he was ready to die but would not be deterred. The AAP MP further stated that the ED’s actions demonstrate the cowardice and autocracy of the Prime Minister, who arrests people to win the 2024 elections. “I have already said it and I will say it again: I am ready to die but I will not be deterred,” he added.
Why Was Sanjay Singh Arrested?
Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party, termed the arrest an “illegal act”. He said the arrest showed that Prime Minister Modi was “nervous” and predicted more arrests of opposition parties ahead of the election. In the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet, one of the accused was Sanjay Singh. According to the ED, the middleman told them that they met at his restaurant, and before leaving with ED officials, Sanjay Singh touched his mother’s feet and asked her for her blessings. Earlier in March this year, the ED arrested a former Delhi DMC, Manish Sisodia, in a Delhi liquor policy case.
Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party said it was a clear case of revenge and indirectly targeted Arvind Kejriwal. Arvinder S Lovely, the Delhi Congress President, said the Congress does not support any kind of irregularities and that if anyone is found guilty of the liquor scam, they should be arrested. He added that if someone is arrested for not cooperating with the investigation, it’s a misuse of the investigation agencies. He also said that the way the co-accused had written letters made it seem like there was no one as honest as them, and now that Sanjay Singh has been arrested, the flames will keep burning. It looks like Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin and the fire will come straight at him.
