Why Was Senthil Balaji Arrested? ED Arrests Tamil Nadu Minister Under Anti-Money Laundering Act

V. Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the police in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a job racket. V. Senthil Balaji is a Misiter of Prohibition and Excise of Tamil Nadu. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday. The arrest followed an 18-hour interrogation at a dozen places in Chennai and Karur, including the Balaji's official home in Chennai, his official chamber at the State Secretariat at Fort St. George, and his brother Ashok's house in Chennai. The case is connected to a job for cash scam in the state's transport minister in the AIADMK regime from 2011-16.

Why Was Senthil Balaji Arrested?

Reportedly, the case was booked in March 2021, on the eve of the Assembly elections, when Chennai police filed a chargesheet against Balaji and 46 others, which included senior retired and serving officers of many transport corporations. The charges are linked to a recruitment scam that shook the state from 2014 to 2015. Last month, the Supreme Court absolved the way for an investigation overriding an earlier decision by the Madras High Court on 1 September 2022, dismissing ED summons sent to Balaji and others about a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Balaji, who currently holds Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition portfolios has been arrested under the provisions of the PMLA. This came after large searches held on Tuesday. The ED searches the minister's chamber at the State Secretariat were the first of their kind. After his arrest, Balaji complained of chest discomfort and has been taken to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at around 2.30 am for a medical checkup. The probe against Balaji is in link with the allegations of conspiring with transport corporation officials to issue appointment orders for candidates.