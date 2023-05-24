Why Was Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrested? Imran Khan’s Party Leaders Charges

Recently the name Shah Mehmood Qureshi has come on the internet and this name is trending on social media platforms because of his arrest news. As per reports, minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered his release on Tuesday 23 May 2023 the Punjab Police arrested him again from outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and took him to an undisclosed location. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites and lots of people are shocked. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of the PTI vice chairman after he submitted a pledge in front of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb that he would abstain from making anxiety and inciting party employees. He was arrested in cases connected to riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was rearrested, and Qureshi aided the party workers to continue their struggle for ‘true freedom.” He also declared that he had been leaving the party, contrary to rumors. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Why Was Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrested?

Reportedly, PTI chief Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the arrest and stated the country has been governed by the law of the jungle. Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested one more time after getting bail just like PTI workers and supporters. He was one of the top PTI leaders to have been arrested from Islamabad following Imran Khan has been taken into custody by the Pakistani Rangers earlier this month. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, while Qureshi has been re-arrested, Imran handled to avoid a similar fate on Tuesday when he got bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in eight different cases till June 8. After hearing arguments from both sides the court continued the ex-prime minister’s bail. Judge Abbas also ordered the joint inquiry team (JIT) to inform the court how they wanted Khan to join the probe. Currently, the investigation has been ongoing on the case. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.