Why Was Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’? Wiki-Bio Images

In this article, we will share the news that has come out. Shannen Doherty has currently been going through a difficult time. The ‘Fortress’ star recently posted about her struggles on her Instagram, which shook her fans. She revealed that her cancer has now spread to her brain. Earlier in 2020, she reportedly shared about her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet.

The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. But there was a time when Doherty was on top of the television world. She was an integral part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ as she played the main character of the series, Brenda Walsh. The show also featured Tori Spelling as Donna Martin, Jennie Garth as Kelly Taylor, and Luke Perry as Dylan McKay.

Why Was Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’?

However, after four seasons of the teen drama, the 52-year-old star was booted. In 2020, Doherty spoke with Entertainment Weekly and shared her reasons for leaving the show. She said, “There was definitely a time that I did not want to be there. I was unhappy. It sounds odd to say that I was on a hit show making a lot of money and I was unhappy because it makes me sound unappreciative I wasn’t. It’s just that the sacrifice at the time seemed too large to me.” In 2015, Tori appeared on the Lifetime special Celebrity Lie Detector where she disclosed that she told her father, Aaron Spelling, who was an executive producer and creator of Beverly Hills, 9021 to make Doherty leave the show.

She also explained that she took the step after Doherty and Garth’s fights were getting out of hand on the set. Aaron also presented his side for making Doherty leave the show. He reportedly said, “It wasn’t like she ruined the show or anything. It just upset the cast members tremendously. I remember them calling me and saying, ‘Please, can’t you get her here on time? Besides, Charles Rosin, former exec producer, added, “She had habitual lateness. Her lateness was appalling, and she had a callous attitude and indifference. She was clearly not very happy on this show anymore.” We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.