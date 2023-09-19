Why Was Shannon Beador Arrested? “RHOC” Star Shannon Beader Arrested For DUI hit-and-run Case

Did you know that Shannon Beador found herself in an arrest case? If you do not know this, then let us tell you that recently the case of Shannon Beador’s arrest has come to light on the internet and this news has now become a topic of discussion for the people. Everyone is searching on the internet to know what else happened to Shannon Beador due to which the police had to arrest her. Answering this question, let us tell you that we have collected and brought you the information related to the arrest of Shannon Beador. If you also want to know about this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it was revealed that Shannon Beador had crashed her car into a house, after which the police took charge of the matter and even arrested Shannon Beador on charges of DUI and hit-and-run. Shannon Beador’s car was reportedly seized after she was taken into custody for DUI and hit-and-run on Sunday, September 17. Giving their statement on this incident, the police said that Shannon committed this incident in a house in Newport Beach, California, after which she ran away from that place.

Why Was Shannon Beador Arrested?

As soon as she hit the house with her vehicle quickly turned her car around and drove away from the area, the police wasted no time in reaching the spot. On Monday, September 18, Beador gave her statement about the entire incident saying that she had driven her car before parking it in the middle of the road but suddenly a dog came in front of her car to save her. While trying to do so, her car stopped at the house and she ran away in her car.

A citizen informed the police about this incident in which he said that he saw the 59-year-old reality star walking his dog. As soon as this matter came to light, it became clear to the police that Beador was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car and that is why she was arrested by the police. Because of this, the Newport Beach Police Department booked him for two misdemeanors, DUI alcohol and hit-and-run. Following the arrest, star Jeff Lewis has revealed that his close friend Beador has decided to seek treatment following his DUI arrest. Here we have shared the complete information with you. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.