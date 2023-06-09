Why Was Srimahesh Arrested? Nakshatra Father Srimahesh Arrest And Charges With Daughter Murder

In this article, we will investigate viral news that has come out. Nakshatra’s father, Srimahesh, has been arrested as he killed his own daughter with an axe. Let’s find out more about the deadly murder case. Nakshatra was a 6-year-old girl from India whose name has been the discussion of the town for the past few days after her harsh death, which was done by her own father, Srimahesh. The young girl was killed by her dad with an axe in Mavelikara. With this news, everyone is shocked, and people are criticizing the father who killed his own child. Furthermore, the tragic incident happened on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the accused murderer has already been arrested, and people are keen to know more about the case, which has been described below in depth.

Nakshatra’s father, Srimahesh, has already been arrested and is facing murder charges related to his daughter. Srimahesh killed his daughter at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. When Srimahesh’s mother, Sunanda, came after hearing the commotion, she was also accused. After that, Srimahesh also tried to attack other people who ran away. As the police department has already arrested Srimahesh, multiple speculations have also been raised on the internet regarding the murderer. It has been reported that the accused murderer was suffering from depression. Likewise, it has been speculated that he may have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.

Why Was Srimahesh Arrested?

Punnamoot Anakuttil Srimahesh killed his daughter with an axe on Wednesday evening. With that, everyone is concerned and has been asking why he killed his daughter. Police say that the accused was disappointed that his second marriage got canceled. So, it may have been the reason which led to the killing of his child. On the other hand, some Twitter users have also claimed that Srimahesh was suffering from depression and may have been under the influence of alcohol. The police department has not given an actual motive, as the case is still under investigation. Nakshatra’s father, Srimahesh, was arrested following the murder of his child.

Following his detention, Srimahesh was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. On the other hand, he tried to commit suicide at Mavelikara sub-jail in the evening and was immediately rushed to a hospital. It has been reported that Srimahesh was trying to cut his throat in jail when other prisoners noticed him. The jail authorities were informed, and the killer was brought to Vandanam Medical College. A recent report has claimed that Srimahesh’s condition is critical as he cut the nerves in his neck and hands. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.