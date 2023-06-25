Why Was Stacie-Marie Laughton Arrested? Former NH Dem Charges on Child Pornography Case

The breaking news is coming that a well-known person Stacie-Marie Laughton is arrested. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. There are many questions are rasing after her arrest. Why was she arrested? When was she arrested? What is the cause of her arrest? As per reports, she is a biological male who lives as a woman. Currently, her arrest news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the country’s first elected transgender politician, who formerly served as a state representative in the New Hampshire legislature has been arrested on charges of distributing child pyrography. Before, talking about her arrest news first let’s look at her profile. Stacie-Marie Laughton is an American politician who served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 2020 to 2022, representing District 31 in Hillsborough County. She was born in 1984. She had previously been elected to the chamber in the 2012 elections to represent Ward 4 in Nashua but resigned her position due to the surfacing of a past criminal conviction.

Why Was Stacie-Marie Laughton Arrested?

Further, Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male who lives as a woman, was elected in 2012 but was unable to serve after her criminal past emerged in which she was sentenced to probation stemming from a 2008 felony conviction for credit card fraud. On Thursday, Laughton, 39, was arrested yet again and faces four counts of distributing se*ually explicit images of children that depict children that depict child se*ual abuse. The Nashua Police Department arrested him after an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing. Laughton is alleged to have obtained photos of young children who attended daycare in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, 35 miles northwest of Boston

She is promptly arrested. She is now in police custody. Laughton is 39 years old. According to the charging documents seen by the Union Leader, she was allegedly sent photos by Lindsay Groves, a worker at the Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough, with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship. Groves, who has also been arrested, allegedly took nude images of children at the daycare and sent them to Laughton. The documents do not specifically state that she is the individual but posts on Laughton’s social media suggest the pair was in a relationship together. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.