Why Was Sukhpal Khaira Arrested? Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira Arrested in NDPS Case

Recently a news is went viral on the internet in which it was told that in an operation on Thursday morning, Punjab Police arrested Bolath MLA and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira from his Sector 5 residence in Chandigarh. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as people came to know about this news, they started demanding to know about this entire matter, so much so that now people are even searching for this news on the internet. Keeping all these things in mind, let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know about this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the current report, earlier, a case had come to light against him in which it was revealed that he was picked up from Jalalabad in Fazilka in connection with an old case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. But now on Thursday morning itself, the Superintendent of Police once again alerted and sent his police team to Khaira’s residence for this operation. After this action of the police, Khaira appeared very angry and raised questions about the police action.

Why Was Sukhpal Khaira Arrested?

Taking the help of social media platforms like Facebook, he told the public that he was being arrested to settle political scores. By visiting his official account, you can see his video showing how he is lying to his people. However, everyone is saying with certainty that considering the way the police team came to his house in the morning, it does not seem that he is being taken for any political work. In the video, Khaira is seen arguing with the police personnel and telling the police personnel that they are asking for an arrest warrant to arrest him.

He himself could not believe that the police had come to his house to arrest him and even asked for his identity. Regarding his repeatedly asking the same question, one of the police personnel said that he was DSP Jalalabad Achchru Ram Sharma. Sharma was heard saying that it was an NDPS case, to which Khaira said that the case had already been quashed by the Supreme Court. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. For more breathtaking updates, follow us.