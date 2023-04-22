Why Was Sumter Coaches Arrested? Private School Coach Charged for Inappropriate Texts

We are sad to share one more piece of similar news of sexual misconduct inside the school. As usual, a school coach has been apprehended in this case, making everyone furious. Whoever hears this case want strict action against him so that other will take a lesson. A high school coach has been arrested for sexual misconduct. After hearing this news, parents are now very angry. They want justice for their child. As usual, this news is now common. It is very felt hurt after hearing this that now schools are not safe for our children. If you want to know more about this viral news so, continue with this page till the end.

A high school coach has been arrested for sexual misconduct If we look at the latest matter, that high school coach is now facing charges of sexual misconduct. A high school teacher named Tony Wilson was arrested. He is 54 years old. According to the reports, he is a Crestwood High School Girls’ Basketball Coach. Further, this news is gone viral and trending in the news headlines. After the investigation, officers get to know that there are other victims as well who became the prey of his crime. There are many Juvenile sufferers who are looking for justice.

Why Was Sumter Coaches Arrested?

Tony Wilson is the head coach at a Sumter County high school. He harassed two minor girls. After getting to know about the accusation, the accused was put on administrative leave. According to the reports, he has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery. He was arrested for sexual harassment. Still police department is trying to find any other suffered victims. Further, that means not one or two but he has assaulted several students and looks like finally, his crime come to an end. Tony Wilson reportedly sexually assaulted students. It was claimed that 2 counts of criminal solicitation of the teen.

After hearing this news people want strict action against Tony Wilson. This news getting viral on the internet. It is saying that Tony Wilson surrendered himself to the police department. Further, Tony Wilson was transported to the Detention Center of the office of Sumter County Sheriff. Meanwhile, he is being held on $75,000 bail. This news is going viral speedily also people want strict action against Tony Wilson. Further, Teachers are caretakers entrusted with our kids, in order to aid protect and safeguard them while they are at school. What this suspect is accused to have done to pupils in his care is abhorrent and runs away in the face of everything good. These are tough cases to probe but our office is committed to safeguarding and serving the children of our community.” If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.