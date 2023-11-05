Why Was Wendy Carrillo Arrested? Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo Arrested on Suspicion Charges

Wendy Carrillo is a very well-known American politician. Currently, she is serving in the California State Assembly. The rumors are coming that Wendy Carrillo was arrested. According to the sources, California State Rep. Wendy Carrillo was arrested. Many social media sources claim that she was arrested for DUI after a car crash that happened in Los Angeles. The recent arrest news of Wendy Carrillo has gone viral on the internet. The arrest news of Wendy Carrillo is becoming a main topic on the internet for discussion. People have many quarries regarding this news. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, the American politician Wendy Carrillo was arrested. Currently, the California State Representative Wendy Carrillo is facing legal charges. She is arrested for a serious case. It claims that she was not following the laws during the driving. The law is equal for everyone it doesn’t matter how popular you are. In this report, we are going to talk about Wendy Carrillo and her recent viral news. California State Representative Wendy Carrillo was arrested for a serious case of DUI after the LA crash. As we earlier mentioned Wendy Carrillo is a very well-known American politician serving in the Californian State Assembly.

Why Was Wendy Carrillo Arrested?

Further, the woman Wendy Carrillo was born on August 10, 1980. As per her date of birth, she is currently 43 years old. The arrest news of Wendy Carrillo was shared on various internet sites. The online users are searching for the cause of Wendy Carrillo’s arrest. People are very curious to know why she was arrested. On November 3, 2023, Wendy Carrillo, the California State Representative, was taken into custody by the department. She has been facing serious charges after being found guilty of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. During the incident time Wendy Carrillo, the California State Representative was in a drunk state.

As per the Los Angeles Times reports, Wendy Carrillo, the California State Representative was driving the crash time. The alcohol level in Wendy Carrillo’s body was too high. The alcohol level is estimated too high in her body as compared to the permitted limit. After that, that case was registered against Wendy Carrillo. She accepted her mistake and showed regret for them. The fatal crash occurred on Friday night in which Wendy Carrillo was involved. The incident took place on Monterey Road, close to Montecito Heights. Wendy Carrillo’s car damaged several parked cars. It is unknown how many were injured. Wendy Maria Carrillo Dono was released from detention without having to post bail. Keep following for more viral news.