Why Was White Boy Rick Arrested? Famed FBI Informant White Boy Rick Busted in Miami

There is a piece of news running in the trends of the news that White Boy Rick was arrested recently. His real name is Richard Wershe but he is mostly known as White Boy Rick and he is now getting a lot of attention and popularity on the internet sites. Many social media users are sharing their reactions to his arrest news and are curious to know more about his arrest. This news is creating a buzz on the internet and hitting the search engine to know more. Let’s continue this article and here we discuss in detail the whole information about this incident, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, he was detained by the authorities and taken into custody on Tuesday 10 May 2023. He is the youngest FBI informant ever and was accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a s8xual encounter. Now, he is taken into custody and now facing the charge of assaulting his girlfriend. This incident took place in his resident home, in Miami. It is shared that it occurred at his residence and the woman became angry when her partner called her by the wrong name. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Why Was White Boy Rick Arrested?

Wershe is currently 53 years old and has now been taken into custody. He is an American former informer of drug traffickers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation informant. His name is extended as Richard John Wershe Jr and he was born on 18 July 1969 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. It is shared that he was working as an F.B.I. informant at the age of 14 years and also have many criminal charges. Recently, he was arrested and now the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to his arrest. It is shared that he punched his wife when his girlfriend threw a shoe at him during the altercation.

This news is continuously circulating in the trends of the internet sites or social media pages and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this arrest news. As per the sources, the couples were in a relationship for four years and was hesitant to report the incident earlier due to her immigration status. It is shared that she filed a fake complaint file but nothing can be said too early. Everything will be clear after the complete investigation and we will update you soon.