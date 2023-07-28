Why Was Xolani Khumalo Arrested? And Charged: Controversy And Scandal

Recently the Xolani Khumalo name has come on the internet and it is making headlines on the internet due to his arrest news. Currently, he has been gaining huge attention from people as they are searching for his name on the internet. Xolani Khumalo is a tech leader, who hosts the program Sizokuthola. Since his arrest news has come on the internet Lots of people have been very shocked and now they are very curious to know about Xolani Khumalo and what is the reason behind the arrest. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, Xolani Khumalo’s name is trending on social media platfroms. Tech leaders are determined to fight the rocket drug epidemic spreading in South Africa. His arrest news left many questions in people’s minds as they were very curious to know about the news. As per the report, Khumalo, a prominent tech leader and host of the Sizokuthola. He works the Lord by tackling that drug-related hotspot launched and cleaning up the streets. Basis of the past four months, he has toured from city to city, breaking drug lords and concealing behind thick walls and questioning them to take responsibility for their actions. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Xolani Khumalo Arrested?

Although there have been tragic incidents during some drug busts, the Sizokuwanta program has obtained immense support from spectators who value its efforts. One such incident happened when the Sizokuwanta team visited a house in Katalehong, resulting in the death of a suspected drug dealer named Robert Verey. After this incident, reports appeared of Xolani Khumalo’s arrest by the South African police. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

But still, there is no official confirmation of his arrest on the Internet. Moja Love, the network behind Sizokuthola is still working on an investigation into the cases surrounding Robert Varie's demise during the filming of an episode. Police officers have been trying to find out the complete information about the news. What is the cause behind the death of a drug dealer? Those people are connected to him they are devastated and sad for him. Robert Varrie, the reported drug dealer passed away after the crew came to a residence in Katlehong and the day was Wednesday.