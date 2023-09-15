Why Was Yuri Brand Arrested? California Burglar Arrested For Staying in Home for 2 Days

Recenlty, a California burglar was arrested for staying at home for 2 days. In this article, we are going to talk about Yuri Brand. This news is becoming a new topic on the internet. People are hugely searching who is Yuri Brand. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. If you are interested to know it in detail, go through the page and read the full information. Let’s discuss it in detail.

As per the sources, a burglar was arrested for staying at home for 2 days consuming $1K worth of blood including drinks. Not only this the burglar who is from California is arrested and facing several criminal charges. The burglar’s name is identified as Yuri Brand. The CCTV footage is also shared by the police department in which the burglar is clearly looking. The burglar was captured on a home camera snooping around the house. According to the sources, he entered an unknown house where stayed for almost two days.

Who is Yuri Brand?

Further, the food and drinks worth is $1k. The house owner filled the case against the burglar whose name is identified as Yuri Brand. As per the sources, San Francisco reports a 39-year-old man named Yuri Brand entered a house and made a plane to stay there for almost 2 days. The incident took place on September 8, 2023. The house owner was not home. When the owner of the hose reached, found the Yuri Brand ate food and drinks worth $1k. The house condition was very bad. Scroll down the page to learn more. Keep following, keep reading.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage which helped in the search for Yuri Brand. The burglar was arrested and charged with counts of burglary and trespassing. This news was first shared by Henry K. Lee through social media posts. The CCTV footage helped a lot in the search for Burglar. Brand was arrested recently in the day on a trespassing charge. This is not the first case in California, another incident was seen when a burglar in California stole important family items. This incident reminded us about safety.