Why Was Zanoor Jaffari Arrested? And Charged Over Death Of Wife, Charges Explained

Recently the news has come on the internet that a man was arrested after stabbing his wife and two-year-old daughter to death. The man has been identified as Zanoor Jaffari.

Zanoor Jaffari lived with his wife and daughter in Suffolk County, Long Island. Jaffari has been charged after killing his wife and daughter and this tragic incident took place on Sunday in Suffolk County. Currently the man has been facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Why Was Zanoor Jaffari Arrested?

As per the report, 31-year-old man Zanoor Jaffari is trending on social media platfroms due to his arrest news. He was arrested after stabbing his wife and two-year-old daughter to death. He was charged with the murder of her wife and daughter. The victims have been identified as Misbah Batool and Iazia Zanoor. The whole community was left in shock and disbelief as they struggled to come to terms with the loss of two innocent lives in such a horrifying manner. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The tragic events spread at the family's residence on Jefferson Avenue. Just before 5 pm the Suffolk County Police Department answered a distress call and reached at the location to find the lifeless bodies of his wife Misbah Batool and daughter Iazia Zanoor, both having suffered fatal stab injuries.