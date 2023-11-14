Why Was Zay Jones Arrested? Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Zay Jones’s name is gathering huge attention on the internet sites and it is coming forward that he has been arrested. But some sources claim that he is not arrested and it is just a rumor of his arrest. He is an American football wide receiver player and he plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. He has a massive number of fans around the world and on his social media accounts. Many of his fans and social media users are hitting online platforms to learn more about his arrest. Let’s continue this article to learn more about his arrest and we will also talk about himself, so read it completely.

According to the reports of the Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested on Monday 13 November 2023 for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm. He was in custody and booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. His charge is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor and he will make his first appearance in court at 09:00 am on Tuesday 14 November. His football team also issued a statement on Monday evening, acknowledging the situation and stating that they are in the process of gathering information. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about Zay.

Why Was Zay Jones Arrested?

Why Was Zay Jones Arrested?

His birth name is Isaiah Avery "Zay" Jones but he is mostly known as Zay Jones. He was born on 30 March 1995 in Dallas, Texas, and became a successful American football wide receiver player. He plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League and now his arrest news is shocking news for the team. He is the son of Robert Jones, a former football player who spent ten years in the NFL. Zay studied at Stephen F. Austin High School and then attended East Carolina University. His name is now involved in a case and he has been arrested.

His arrest came out during a challenging season for him and he already missed the last six matches due to his knee injury. Now, it is determined that the next matches of this season will also be played without him and his absences raise multiple questions while the exact details are not disclosed publicly. He plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars receiver and now his arrest is making headlines. He was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Many of his fans are worried for him and raising various questions related to this topic. The investigation is underway.