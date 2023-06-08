Why Was Zhi Alan Cheng Arrested? NewYork-Presbyterian Sued After Physician Allegedly Drugged

Today we will share a piece of news that has come out. Why Was Zhi Alan Cheng Arrested? A NewYork based doctor is facing sexual assault charges. Let’s find out more about his case. Zhi Alan Cheng is a physician at a major New York City hospital. He worked at NewYork-Presbyterian between July 2020 and December 2022. The news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Yes, Zhi Alan Chang is arrested and charged with se*ual assault. Recently, an unnamed female patient sued NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and several staff members. The unnamed female has accused the hospital of covering the assault charges of Dr. Chang. It is reported that Chang drugged her with an unknown substance and recorded her assault in the exam room in June 2021. Zhi was fired on December 27, 2022, after a woman with whom the doctor was in an intimate relationship told police that she found a video of Cheng sedating and se*ually assaulting her on various occasions while she spent the night in his apartment.

Why Was Zhi Alan Cheng Arrested?

In December 2022, a woman with whom Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng had an intimate relationship allegedly found videos of him sedating and se*ually assaulting her on several occasions. She notified the police, and Dr. Cheng was arrested on December 27. After that, Police found videos of additional se*ual assaults after searching his electronic devices. On December 30 of the same year, Cheng was indicted by a grand jury and charged with rape, assault, unlawful surveillance, and se*ual abuse. Following the charges and Cheng’s detention, NewYork-Presbyterian was placed off duty and was also banned from hospital property and terminated. Likewise, Cheng was suspended from practicing medicine on April 7, 2023.

As stated earlier, Zhi Alan Cheng was arrested and is facing se*ual assault charges. Currently, he is awaiting trial on Rikers Island. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.