Why Was Zhontay Capers Arrested? 21-Year-Old Arrested For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Bus Driver

A piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet that a 21-year-old man fatally shot a Philadelphia bus driver. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading rapidly on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. People are becoming very impatient to know this news. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened. Why did the 21-year-old man shoot the driver? Have the police started their investigation on this matter and many more questions? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a 21-year-old man shot the bus driver. According to the information, it was found that this accident happened in Germantown on Thursday morning. The person who carried out this incident has been identified and it is said that the name of the 21-year-old woman is Zhontay Capers. After this incident, the police took the matter seriously and arrested the culprit. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about the incident, saying that Zhontay Capers fired several times at the 48-year-old driver of the Route 23 bus, Bernard Gribbin.

Why Was Zhontay Capers Arrested?

Bernard Gribbin was badly injured in this accident, after which he was taken to Einstein Medical Center on the spot. But the sad thing came to light when he died of his injuries in the hospital itself. The woman accused of carrying out this incident, Zhontay Capers, has been charged by the law with violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and other crimes. The entire incident was captured on video, which clearly shows Capers waving a gun in front of the bus in security footage just before Gribbin was shot. Police said that no passenger was harmed in this incident.

But there is a sadness that Gribbin lost his life in this incident, after which his family is very sad. However, the police are still continuing their investigation into this incident and are trying to find out why Zhontay Capers did this. Bernard Gribbin, who lost his life in this incident, has disappointed everyone. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.